Swoon Over Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date Trailer

Meet Brooks Rattigan, the latest Noah Centineo character you're going to fall hard for thanks to The Perfect Date.

You see, Brooks has the academic prowess to get into his dream school, but he's really missing a key component: money. That's when he lands a dream gig and starts posing as the boyfriend of a Celia Liberman (Laura Marano) for a school dance. From there, along with the help of his friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), the "The Stand In" is born. Brooks is now putting himself out there as the perfect plus-one, hirable for all occasions. He'll dress for whatever the party and customize his personality to the desires of his dates.