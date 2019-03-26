Hugh Dancy Joins Claire Danes for Homeland's Final Season

It's an Evening reunion? Hugh Dancy has joined the cast of Showtime's Homeland—opposite real-life wife Claire Danes—for the upcoming eighth and final season.

Dancy will recur as John Zabel, who is described as a savvy consultant who joins the White House as a new foreign-policy advisor to President Warner (Beau Bridges). There, he becomes a formidable opponent to Mandy Patinkin's Saul Berenson. Homeland's final season is currently in production with a premiere date slated for 2019.

In the final outing for Carrie Mathison (Danes) is recovering from months of confinement in a Russian gulag. As her body heals, her memory remains fractured. Meanwhile, Saul's now tasked with helping end the war in Afghanistan and is dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. There, he'll need the help of Carrie who joins him against medical advice for one last Homeland hurrah.