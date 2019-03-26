The Village Sneak Peek: Mother—and Her Dance Parties—Knows Best?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Family matters can be…complicated. Even chosen family matters. The Village, NBC's latest drama, knows that well.
In the above exclusive clip, Sarah (Michaela McManus) does her best to navigate the latest wrinkle in her complicated family life: teen daughter Katie's (Grace Van Dien) pregnancy. This comes after crossing paths with Nick (Warren Christie), a wounded veteran who's freshly back from the front lines…and also happens to be their new neighbor and Katie's dad.
"A split second when I woke up and forgot I was pregnant was pretty clutch. Kind of downhill from there," Katie says to her mom. So, what's on her mind? "That I miss being little."
It's time to talk options regarding her pregnancy. But there's no easy answer.
Also in the Tuesday, March 26 episode, Sarah and Nick have a confrontation, Enzo (Dominic Chianese) struggles with a new roommate at the nursing home and Ava (Moran Atias) makes some progress with her immigration case.
The cast of The Village also includes Lorraine Toussaint, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes and Daren Kagasoff.
The Village airs Tuesdays, 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
