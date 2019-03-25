Married at First Sight’s Jules Reveals 2019 Baby Plans With Cam

Married at First Sight Australia's Jules and Cam are in it for the long haul.

Hairdresser and business manager Jules tells E! News she hopes to start a family with her MAFS husband in the near future.

"We very openly said we would love to have a family," Jules says. "We're enjoying our time together now and I hope for the end of this year we'll start trying. We want to enjoy our 12 months with each other and enjoy having fun."

For now, the Sydneysider confirms she's definitely not pregnant (after photos of her holding a shopping bag in front of her stomach led some fans to speculate that she was expecting).