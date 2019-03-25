Cardi B Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Vloggers Claiming She Used Drugs While Pregnant

Cardi B is breaking her silence after reports surfaced she filed a defamation lawsuit against two vloggers who, she says, are "trying to tarnish" her name and "spread lies."

The "I Like It" rapper is suing Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The lawsuit alleges both vloggers made "defamatory statements" about the Bronx-born artist.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 26-year-old Grammy winner spoke out on the issue.

"I didn't really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this," Cardi began. "This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity. spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst [sic]."