Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Welcomes Child With Alleged Mistress

Wendy Williams' husband Kevin Hunter has reportedly welcomed a child with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson.

E! News learned that Hudson was discharged from a hospital in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 24. While E! News can confirm that Hudson left the hospital, we cannot confirm that he is the father. Although neither Hudson nor Hunter has commented on the birth or alleged infidelity, there have been rumors for a while that Williams' husband was having an affair.

The site Love B Scott first confirmed the news and reports that it's a baby girl. According to Page Six, Hunter and Hudson decided not to have the baby in New York because "it would be leaked to the press" and instead opted for Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

The talk show host sparked some speculation about her marriage status on Monday when she was seen going to work and not wearing her wedding ring. Later that morning, however, her ring reappeared during her episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams briefly touched on the subject of her husband and their marriage in her emotional and powerful return to the show on March 4.