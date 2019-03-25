Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Reveal New Details About The Morning Show on Apple TV+

It's finally time to say good morning to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The duo's long-gestating series, The Morning Show, has officially been announced by Apple. The new series will be part of the tech giant's new Apple TV+ subscription-based service launching this fall on Apple TV apps across Apple products. No official premiere date was announced.

Aniston and Witherspoon are both starring and executive producing the project that was first announced in 2017.

The show follows the lives of morning show producers and anchors. Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, one of the anchors. He's struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape. The cast for the series also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Néstor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.