WWE Announces Historic Female-Only Lineup for WrestleMania 35: See Who's In

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 8:47 AM

Ronda Rousey, WrestleMania

WWE

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are making WWE history! The trio will officially close WrestleMania 35 in just under two weeks.

WWE announced on Monday morning that, for the first time ever in WWE history, a women's match will be the main event of WrestleMania. The highly-anticipated sporting event is set for Sunday, April 7 at MetLife Stadium, it will also be streaming on WWE Network around the world.

"BREAKING: #WrestleMania 35 will feature the first-ever women's main event when @RondaRousey, @BeckyLynchWWE, and @MsCharlotteWWE battle for the #RAW #WomensChampionship!" WWE tweeted on Monday.

Rousey currently holds the title of Raw Women's Champion, but Flair and Lynch are ready to take her on.

"I have always said my goal was to main event WrestleMania," Flair wrote on social media Monday. "Well that's done so I'm moving the goal post. The goal is to WIN the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania."

We'll see who takes the title when the Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match takes place on April 7!

