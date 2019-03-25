EXCLUSIVE!

Oxygen Examines The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell and Promises New Theories About Shocking Case

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 10:30 AM

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

It's a case that captivated the nation, and now Oxygen presents a new twist in the Susan Cox Powell story.

In The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, the two-part event starting Saturday, May 4, Oxygen will present what it's calling the "definitive story" of Susan's final years and promises "alarming new developments" and "scandalous" never-before-seen videos. There will be rare interviews with family members offering a new, closer look into the shocking case.

Susan Powell disappeared at the age of 28 from her home in Utah in 2009. Husband Josh Powell told police after Susan went to bed, he went camping with sons Charlie, then 4 years old and Braden, then 2 years old…during a blizzard. Two years later, Josh and his sons died in an explosion that investigators determined was caused deliberately. Investigators also found chopping wounds on the boys.

TV's Most Killer True Crime Transformations

In the two-night special, journalist Stephanie Bauer examines the relationship between Susan and Josh, as well as Steven Powell, Josh's father, and boxes of his found videotapes. Josh's sister Alina Powell also speaks out telling an entirely different story.

"It was this harassment campaign. There's nothing that can ever excuse what the police did to our family," she says in the trailer above.

"Is Susan's father-in-law the mastermind behind her disappearance?" Bauer asks in the trailer.

According to Oxygen, the four-hour special unveils a shocking new theory about Susan's disappearance.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell airs Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 at 7 p.m. on Oxygen.

(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

