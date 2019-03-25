Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Good one, Blue Ivy Carter!

Beyoncé and Jay-Zs 7-year-old daughter gave her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, a small chuckle on Sunday by telling her a "corny" joke. Queen B's mom shared a video of the little lady's comedic routine on Instagram.

"Hi! It's corny joke time, and I'm here with a very special guest—my beautiful granddaughter," Tina said. "She actually gave me the joke. So, here it goes."

While Blue Ivy remained hidden behind the camera, fans caught a glimpse of the young star as she gave a small wave.

"Hey! So, how many petals—I mean, how many lips does a flower have?" The Carters' firstborn asked the audience.

"Well, how many?" Tina replied.

"Two lips," Blue Ivy replied. "You get it? There's a kind of flower that's called a tulip."

"I got it. I got it," the proud grandmother told her, letting out a little laugh.