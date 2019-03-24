Married at First Sight's Jules Says Jessika and Dan's Relationship Is “One Hundred Percent" Not Real

After Sunday's explosive Married at First Sight Australia's commitment ceremony, Jessika and Dan have a lot of critics—including co-star Jules.

Business manager Jules tells E! News she was not aware of the extent of Jess and Dan's affair, after they hooked up behind the backs of their respective partners, Mick and Tamara.

"We did not know the level of deceit that was going on," Jules says. "They were having a full-on affair. Even on the couch they still lied and said, oh, we've met up once. Which now we know is not the truth."

Jules questions Jessika's motives for remaining on the show after she flirted with Nic and then expressed interest in single dad Dan.

"Some people would have done anything to stay to the end of that show. Anything," Jules says. "I'm sorry Jess, but if it wasn't Nic it was going to be someone else. He denied you, so you moved on. That's the bottom line. Maybe [Jess and Dan] do like each other, who are we to know. But with her past record, does anybody know what's real with Jess and what's not?"