Married at First Sight's Nic Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer for Second Time While Filming

Married at First Sight Australia star Nic Jovanovic revealed his testicular cancer returned late last year.

"I was fit, I train, I eat well, I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I was the epitome of healthy," he told 9Honey in an interview published Monday. "Then to hear that [word], your whole world just turned upside down."

The 28-year-old electrician was first diagnosed with the disease at age 24 in 2015, and had been in remission until he noticed something odd while showering over the recent Christmas holidays.

Doctors confirmed his cancer had returned and agreed to delay surgery to remove the cancerous testicle by one week in order for Nic to film the MAFS reunion special in late January 2019.

"I'm still in shock that it came back," he told the outlet. "You think being that young, having dealt with it once, that's it, surely that's it."