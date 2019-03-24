Farrah Abraham Laughs Off Claims She Copied Kourtney Kardashian's Nude Photo

Farrah Abraham thinks it's "funny" that people think she ripped off Kourtney Kardashian's naked photo.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to her birthday suit to announce a new brand she's working on called "Poosh." In the announcement photo, she sits nude, wearing a white towel on her head, on a bathroom counter while holding a Macbook and a cup of tea.

Two weeks later, Abraham posted on her Instagram page a similar photo, showing her sitting naked on a bathroom sink while wearing a white towel on her head and holding a Macbook and a cupcake. Users didn't hold back with their accusations of ripping off Kourtney, with one commenting, "You'll never be Kourtney loser."

When asked about the accusations, the former Teen Mom star laughed it off.