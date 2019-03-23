The Fuller House Cast Subtly References Lori Loughlin at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

Many celebs arrived at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, however, there was one star noticeably missing from the event: Lori Loughlin.

The 54-year-old actress skipped the star-studded event amid the college admissions scandal. While she's reportedly not expected to return to the fifth season of Fuller House, the TV series was nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show. In fact, they won the award.

Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber attended the ceremony, and took to the stage to accept the award. If anything, they subtly referenced Lori, saying a family "sticks together through the hard times." While they never mentioned her name, their sentiments echoed everything happening to their co-star.

"Thank you for voting Fuller House as your Favorite Funny TV Show," Andrea starts off the speech. "You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."