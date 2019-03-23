Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman & McKenna Aiello | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bound to be a good slime, er, time.

Stars made their way down the famous Nickelodeon-orange carpet at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and showed off a mix of both casual and chic looks. 

DJ Khaled takes the stage tonight as host the show, taking over the reins from John Cenawho hosted it twice. While it's unclear if baby Ashad will make a cameo onstage during the show (we can only hope), DJ Khaled will surely keep the evening interesting, hilarious and there will be plenty of major key alerts.

Avengers: Infinity War garnered the most nominations with 10 while Black Panther follows behind with five and Cardi B with four. Fans had the chance to vote in a slew of categories, including Favorite TV Drama, Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Movie,  Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite TV Judge and more.

Photos

A History of Kids' Choice Awards Celebrity Slimes

Although these stars have been strutting their stuff on the carpet, there's a high chance that their outfits may or may not be ruined later on in the night. After all, this is the home of the celebrity slime! It's pretty much inescapable. Let's hope these celebs brought an extra change of clothes or at least a towel with them tonight.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the stars arrive at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck & Asahd

Major key alert! Your Kids' Choice Awards host with the most arrives on the orange carpet with his beloved fam. 

Jennifer Hudson, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Orange you glad to see this music icon?

Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Naomi Scott, Will Smith & Mena Massoud

The cast of the live-action Aladdin movie is here to grant your every wish!

Article continues below

Lana Condor, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lana Condor

The breakout star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is up for Favorite Movie, goes for a sporty chic look.  

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gunner, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag & Gunner

Party's here! The reality TV stars bring their adorable son to the festivities. 

Kiernan Shipka, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Kiernan Shipka

Fresh off sparking romance rumors with Charlie Oldman, the actress goes for Old Hollywood-inspired glitz and glamour.

Article continues below

Tyga, King Cairo, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tyga & King Cairo

The rapper takes his 6-year-old son out for an evening he won't soon forget. 

JoJo Siwa, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

Hold onto your hair bows, ladies and gents! This Nickelodeon mega-star is ready to rock. 

Machine Gun Kelly, Casie Colson Baker, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly & Cassie Colson Baker

The hip-hop star attends the Kids' Choice Awards with his little girl.

Article continues below

David Dobrik, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

David Dobrik

The king of YouTube could go home with the award for Favorite Social Star tonight!

Tia Mowry, Cree Taylor Hardrict, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tia Mowry & Cree Taylor Hardrict

Mother-son moment!

Caleb McLaughlin, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Caleb McLaughlin

He's all grown up! The Stranger Things actor is nominated for Favorite Male TV Star tonight.

Article continues below

Janelle Monae, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Peace! The singer is oh-so chic at the KCAs. 

Heidi Montag, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Heidi Montag

The Hills star is a ray of sunshine in a satin blouse and leather pants.

Frankie Grande, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Frankie Grande

There's only one thing to say about this celeb's preppy look: Fabulous! 

Article continues below

Andrea Barber, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Andrea Barber

The actress arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards representing Fuller House, which is nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show. 

In Real Life, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In Real Life

Boy band alert!

Alex Winter, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Alex Winter

Fresh off his and Keanu Reeves' announcement that Bill & Ted 3 is a go, the actor arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards. 

Article continues below

Sofie Dossi, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sofie Dossi

We're bending over backwards for this America's Got Talent star and contortionist's red carpet look.

Jason Wahler, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jason Wahler

The Hills oozes that cool factor in a brown leather jacket and dark denim. 

Backpack Kid, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Backpack Kid

The viral internet celeb showcases his bold style.

Article continues below

Madisyn Shipman, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Madisyn Shipman

Game Shakers in the house! The actress' tropical two-piece is total summer style inspo.

Justin Roberts, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Justin Roberts

The viral hip-hop artist shows off his signature style on the orange carpet.

Lisa and Lena, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Lisa & Lena

TikTok's coolest twins rock silver ensembles on the orange carpet. 

Article continues below

Ben Azelart, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ben Azelart

All white everything! The Instagram sensation makes his way into the Galen Center.

Elisa Maino, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Elisa Maino

With an outfit so stylish and colorful, here's hoping this TikTok personality doesn't get slimed! 

Shelby Simmons, Jace Norman, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Shelby Simmons & Jace Norman

The Favorite Male TV Star nominee and the actress pair up on the orange carpet.

Article continues below

Jayden Bartels, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jayden Bartels

With more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram, this star's fandom is sure to geek out over her Kids' Choice Awards appearance. 

Guava Juice, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Guava Juice

All smiles here! The YouTube star and toy enthusiast gears up for a night of fun at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Annie LeBlanc, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Annie LeBlanc

The 14-year-old singer steps out in a vibrant jumpsuit and strappy silver heels. 

Article continues below

Good luck to all the nominees!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Amy Poehler's Boys Love Seeing Uncle Chris Pratt in MCU

"Parks & Recreation" Cast Can't Imagine Not Reuniting

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: 10-Year Flashback

Amy Poehler: Leslie Knope Would Be Disappointed By Our Politics

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, 2009 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Flashback! See the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Lupita Nyong'o Is Red Hot on the "Us" Red Carpet

Exclusive: Karamo Brown Adopted Puppy After "RHOBH" Puppygate

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.