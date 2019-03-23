Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bound to be a good slime, er, time.

Stars made their way down the famous Nickelodeon-orange carpet at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and showed off a mix of both casual and chic looks.

DJ Khaled takes the stage tonight as host the show, taking over the reins from John Cenawho hosted it twice. While it's unclear if baby Ashad will make a cameo onstage during the show (we can only hope), DJ Khaled will surely keep the evening interesting, hilarious and there will be plenty of major key alerts.

Avengers: Infinity War garnered the most nominations with 10 while Black Panther follows behind with five and Cardi B with four. Fans had the chance to vote in a slew of categories, including Favorite TV Drama, Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Movie, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite TV Judge and more.