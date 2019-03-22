Viral Music Duo ''Lennon & Maisy'' Are All Grown Up and Still Making Music

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 6:13 PM

Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella, YouTube

Getty Images; YouTube

Call your girlfriend, because these photos of Lennon and Maisy Stella have us shook.

It's been nearly seven years since the musical sister act went viral with their impressive cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend" and a lot has happened since then. Not only were they invited to perform on Good Morning America in 2012, but they starred on the ABC series Nashville alongside the likes of Connie Britton until it's final episode aired in 2018. Not to mention, they are nearly unrecognizable from the 13 and 9-year-old that fans were introduced to in their popular YouTube video, which has accumulated over 30 million views. 

Now that the popular country-centered show has ended, the two teens are following their ambitions beyond the television screen. Lennon is quickly becoming an indie darling in the music world too. Last year, she and Liam Payne collaborated with Jonas Blue on the hit song "Polaroid," which shot to no. 16 on Billboard's dance charts.

Photos

Lizzie McGuire Star Carly Schroeder Joins the Army: See the Cast Then and Now

Then, on Thursday, Lennon, 19, dropped the music video for her song "Bitch" and it's safe to say that she is not the little girl people once knew. 

In the seductive music video, the singer parades around in stylish ensembles with former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler playing various roles throughout. 

Little sister Maisy could not be prouder of her big sis, writing on Instagram, "i think you're the coolest person in the world... actually dead. also....maddie you look like a real life angel. this whole video is a whole lot of art & beauty." Agreed!

Plus, Lennon will be performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer. So, if you haven't already, be sure to keep an eye on this rising star!

