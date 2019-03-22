This Is Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus and Drake Are Collaborating on New Music

Miley Cyrus, Drake

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, George Pimentel/Getty Images for Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey

Miley Rae Cyrus continues to spice things up on the 'gram.

Sharing another highly stylized photo of herself with her 88.8 million followers—decked out in a Dior two-piece and flashy jewelry, no less—the 26-year-old star is giving fans something to talk about.

Take one look at her latest social media post, and you'll notice her followers are going into a frenzy over the possibility that she and Drake are collaborating on new music.

"Drenching myself in @champagnepapi tears," the "Malibu" songstress captions her alluring photo, where she's casually pouring water on herself while she's in a pool.

It's a 2019 mood for sure.

Naturally, her fans are speculating she and the "Mia" rapper are working together on new music, especially since her recent posts allude to the fact that she's exploring a different style and possible new sound.

If anything, her latest Instagram pictures are reminiscent of her fashion, attitude and overall vibe from her fourth studio album, Bangerz.

Because of her recent snap and its accompanying caption, many of her fans' comments range from "collab?" to "im dying right now."

"Drake Collab," one commenter simply writes. "im dying right now imagine drake x mc," another follower says.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

As mentioned before, in the last few days, the "Wrecking Ball" singer has teased a series of ostentatious photos. Each with a cheeky caption.

Just two days ago, her Instagram post read, "Came thru drippin' (drip drip)." 

Yes, those are Cardi B's iconic lyrics from the song, "Drip," but because Miley didn't tag the female rapper, many didn't jump to the conclusion that they were working together.

However, best believe the 26-year-old star's fans have certainly been asking her to release new music.

"The face I make when y'all rushin me to drop music," she sassily posted on the 'gram.

While Miley and Drake haven't collaborated before, fans of the "In My Feelings" rapper will recall that he impersonated the "Wrecking Ball" songstress in 2015.

For his "Energy" music video, the Canadian-born star included a small nod to the "Wrecking Ball" video.

In the short scene, someone is dressed in a similar get-up as Miley's—yes, the model is wearing a white tank, bright red lips and there are close-up shots galore.

Miley hasn't confirmed (or denied) if the collaboration rumors are true, so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled on her social media accounts to see if she reveals anything.

Pink, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson

