Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

Adulting is hard and, no matter how long you've been doing it, one thing is certain: There's so much stuff that comes along with it.

When you're trying to be successful and responsible, you're constantly running from one place to the next. Maybe you're going from an early morning gym session to the office and then to the market by the end of the day. Needless to say, you would be wise to invest in a tote bag, or a few, to make your life a little easier.

There are tons of options so, regardless of your personal style, we promise you'll find at least one that's just as cute as it is practical.