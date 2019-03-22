Why Elle Fanning "Refused" to Watch Sister Dakota's Friends Episode

Elle Fanning will be there for her sister—just not for this gig.

Die-hard fans of the NBC sitcom Friends will remember Dakota Fanning's guest appearance in a 2004 episode. But before you assume that her sister was tuning in, you may want to hear from Elle directly.

"I had an [audition] to be on Friends once. I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe's triplets," she recalled in Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit. "I auditioned for it but I didn't get it and I was like, ‘I'm boycotting the show, I'm never watching this again.'"

Elle continued, "Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, ‘I am not watching this!'"

For the record, the famous sisters are very supportive of each other's careers. And long before walking red carpets and attending A-list parties, they were just a sibling duo who loved to act at home.