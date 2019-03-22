Gretchen Rossi Shares an Ultrasound of Her "Precious Baby Girl"

Gretchen Rossi's little girl is already on the move.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is currently expecting her first child with longtime love Slade Smiley. The TV personality shared another glimpse of her daughter when she posted a clip of a sweet new ultrasound featuring the baby kicking.

"Our precious baby girl! Love ultrasound days and getting to see her move all around Always reminds me of what an incredible miracle this whole thing is! God is so Good!" the expectant star wrote on Instagram.

Rossi also updated fans on the baby's growth, noting the doctor said she is the "perfect size." "So for any of those people that tried to body shame me after my last post and say I am not healthy or eating enough, you can go suck it," she clapped back, referencing a previous photo of her cradling her bump.