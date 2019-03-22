Barack and Michelle Obama Congratulate Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on Their Engagement

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 6:37 AM

You're not the only one excited about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's engagement.

The former baseball player took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of a congratulatory message the couple received from Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

"Jennifer & Alex," the former president's handwritten note began. "Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement. After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best."

The former commander-in-chief then ended the note with his signature.

Rodriguez was clearly touched by the kind gesture.

"This means the world to us #44," A-Rod wrote.

The note came about two weeks after Rodriguez proposed to the "Jenny From the Block" singer. The former New York Yankees player popped the question with a massive diamond sparkler during the couple's romantic getaway to Bakers Bay. While Lopez certainly looked surprised in the proposal photos, Rodriguez may have dropped a few hints that he was getting down on one knee. Just hours before popping the question, Rodriguez posted an excerpt from a poem called "Soulmate" written by Bianca Sparacino

"A soulmate isn't someone who completes you," the poem read. "No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

While the two have remained fairly tight-lipped about their engagement and wedding planning, Lopez recently told People "we're really happy."

 "We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that's what we're enjoying the most," her fiancé also told the magazine.

We can't wait until the big day!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

