Married at First Sight's Ines Fires Back at Sam With NSFW Claim About Their Hookup

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:37 PM
Married at First Sight Australia's Ines is clapping back at her ex Sam—and sharing explicit claims about their hookup while she's at it.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the legal assistant hit back at Sam's comments that their MAFS affair was staged, as reported in a Daily Mail Australia article.
Ines shared the article along with the caption, "Yeah. The producers made you eat my p---y for four hours hun. Yeh ok." (Editor's note: Ines is known for her absolutely wild Instagram captions and comments, once joking that she was "expecting a child" with Bronson, and writing that she likes to "r--t my dogs".)
The 28-year-old's very candid response came after Sam told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa that their affair was exaggerated for dramatic effect.
"No, we never slept together," the tradie said on Friday. "You obviously saw me throwing her on the bed and all that sort of stuff, but no."
While Sam admitted he was definitely attracted to Ines, he told the Nova hosts that there was a "push" by producers to advance their relationship.
"We all know it's not completely real," he said. "Your words get switched around like, 'It would sound great if you said this' and it progresses and then you're in the moment."
On the reality series Ines was paired with stripper-turned-entrepreneur Bronson, but then initiated a relationship with Sam, who was first matched with store manager Elizabeth.
Speaking to E! News last month, Sam admitted he did feel some guilt about hooking up with Ines.
"I think I made that clear to Ines: This is not right," he said. "It's not the way I like to do things. I had to explore that option because I wasn't happy with my match, and when you're there and you have that opportunity you've got to go for it. I don't think you should have to stay in the whole experiment with someone you don't think you're gelling with."
Sam isn't the only MAFS contestant Ines has taken aim at this week.
On Tuesday, Ines shared an Instagram Story of her flashing her chest, along with the caption, "When the mafs cast so desperate to make a headline they gotta tip the paps off to make a dollar out of you."
When former participant Lauren expressed worries on Instagram that Ines' behaviour was "concerning" and a cry "out for help", Ines re-shared the comments on her own Story with the caption, "Lauren b--ch shut your f--king mouth".
Ines is expected to make a dramatic return for the Married at First Sight reunion, along with former firecracker contestants Cyrell, Nic and Elizabeth.
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
