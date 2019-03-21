Married at First Sight's Ines Fires Back at Sam With NSFW Claim About Their Hookup

"No, we never slept together," the tradie said on Friday. "You obviously saw me throwing her on the bed and all that sort of stuff, but no."

While Sam admitted he was definitely attracted to Ines, he told the Nova hosts that there was a "push" by producers to advance their relationship.

"We all know it's not completely real," he said. "Your words get switched around like, 'It would sound great if you said this' and it progresses and then you're in the moment."

On the reality series Ines was paired with stripper-turned-entrepreneur Bronson, but then initiated a relationship with Sam, who was first matched with store manager Elizabeth.

Speaking to E! News last month, Sam admitted he did feel some guilt about hooking up with Ines.

"I think I made that clear to Ines: This is not right," he said. "It's not the way I like to do things. I had to explore that option because I wasn't happy with my match, and when you're there and you have that opportunity you've got to go for it. I don't think you should have to stay in the whole experiment with someone you don't think you're gelling with."