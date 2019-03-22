Flashback! See the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Flashback Friday!
We're just one day away from the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards! Tomorrow night, DJ Khaled will take the stage at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to host the annual award show. At this year's ceremony, Avengers: Infinity War is up for 10 awards, followed by Black Panther with five. Cardi B is also up for four awards at the show.
In celebration of this weekend's ceremony, we're looking back at all of the stars who attended the Kids' Choice Awards 10 years ago! From Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato to the Jonas Brothers and more, the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards was jam-packed with celebs.
Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus
The former Disney stars struck a pose together on the red carpet.
The Jonas Brothers
Four years before announcing their breakup, the Jonas Brothers walked the red carpet together at the 2009 ceremony. 10 years later, and the band is officially back together!
Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical co-stars and former couple walked the red carpet together at the ceremony.
Ashley Tisdale & Brenda Song
The stars had a Suite Life of Zack and Cody reunion on the red carpet.
Usher & Justin Bieber
The pals shared a BFF moment together on the red carpet.
Taylor Lautner
The Twilight star arrived at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox
The Transformers star waved to cameras on the red carpet.
Josh Hutcherson
Three years before landing a lead role in The Hunger Games, the actor smiled for photographers at the award show.
Jesse McCartney
The "Beautiful Soul" singer rocked these glasses on the red carpet.
Emma Roberts
The Nickelodeon alum struck a pose for the cameras at the award ceremony.
Chris Pine
Back in 2009, the same year he starred in Star Trek, Pine attended the Kids' Choice Awards.
Cameron Diaz
The stylish star hit the red carpet at the award show.
The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards airs on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.