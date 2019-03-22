A Look Back at DJ Khaled's Son Asahd's Cutest Celebrity Moments

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 3:00 AM
Major key alert!
With the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awardsjust a day away, fans have just mere hours before DJ Khaledtakes the stage inside the Galen Center to kick off the annual ceremony. While dozens of stars are slated to make appearances, including Ariana Grande and Chris Pratt, one of the most anticipated cameos has to be from DJ Khaled's very famous son, 2-year-old Asahd Khaled.
The youngster has been a constant on red carpets and award show stages in recent years, always looking stylish in pint-sized suits in the arms of his famous dad.
And yes, while he's among the youngest in the celebrity kid pack, he's been mingling with some of the most famous names in Hollywood since before he could walk.
Needless to say, fans are expecting little Asahd to make an appearance on the red carpet and during the show just like he has at every other award show his dad has attended.
As we cross our fingers, take a look back at the youngster's cutest celebrity moments—and accept that he's already way cooler than all of us.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While DJ Khaled's firstborn hadn't even celebrated his first birthday yet, he had walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet with his famous parents.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Asahd had the best view at the New York Stock Exchange during a visit for the opening bell in June 2017. Just another day in the life!
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
It looks like the Grammy-winning songstress was more excited to see the youngster at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
There was no missing little Asahd on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2017.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
What's better than attending the 2018 Grammys? Attending in a matching suit with your famous dad.
Michael Tran/Getty Image
Little Asahd hit the runway at the 2018 Rookie USA Show in 2018. Would you expect less?
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
When dad DJ Khaled won Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018, his youngster was never too far away.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
If you aren't hanging out with Hailey Baldwin at an award show, you aren't Asahd Khaled.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Meeting Miami Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson? Just a casual activity for Asahd.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET
DJ Khaled can always count on Asahd for acceptance speech backup.
FOX via Getty Images
Just call Asahd an honorary panelist on The Four.
Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)
When it came time for dad DJ Khaled to open for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II tour, of course Asahd didn't miss out.
John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best
When it came time to celebrate his 2nd birthday in October 2018, little Asahd handled his own party music.
John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV
The youngster is such a star, he was even a bit too busy to pose for a picture with Offset and Quavo.
