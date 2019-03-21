Justin Bieber Drops $8.5 Million on Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber is a Los Angeles homeowner again, after five years.

Last week, the 25-year-old pop star bought a more than 6,100-square foot house in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills for him and his wife of six months, Hailey Baldwin, for $8.5 million.

The home contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, white oak floors and a gourmet kitchen with rift white oak cabinets with marble slabs, a breakfast bar, wood-paneled library, sunken family room, wine cellar, and an infinity edge pool with a cabana, as well as an art deco bar and screening room inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel. The living room opens to a private courtyard with a fire pit, seating area and olive trees.