Country Singer Justin Carter Dead at 35 After Accidental Shooting

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Carter

Facebook

Justin Carter has passed away at the age of 35.

The rising country singer died after a reported accidental shooting that occurred in Texas. The gun that killed Carter was being used as a prop for a music video shoot. Carter's death was confirmed by his management team on Thursday.

Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management told ABC13 in Houston, "Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks."

His mother, Cindy McClellan, also told the outlet, "His music was his world."

On March 17, a message informing Carter's fans of his passing was posted on his social media pages.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

"Please Keep Justin's Family In Your Prayers & Give Them Privacy In This Hard Time," the message began. "Justin Is No Longer With Us, He Has Passed Away. He Will Be Missed By Us All, He Was Always Full Of Joy, Laughter, And Loved On So Many People In His Life. Justin Appreciated All His Fans And Their Support."

The post continued, "Justin Loved All Of You. Thank You All For Your Support! We Will Have More Details Releasing Soon On How You Can Help Donate & Help His Family With Burial And Everything! Rest In Heaven My Brother!"

Our thoughts are with Carter's family at this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Is "Over" the Drama With Jordyn Woods

Justin Bieber, Beverly Hills house, real estate

Justin Bieber Drops $8.5 Million on Beverly Hills Home

Jamie Lynn Spears, Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why Being a Good Mom "Has Nothing to Do With Age"

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Releases Chilling New Final Season Poster

Wade Robson, James Safechuck, Dan Reed, Billboard

Behind the Scenes of Leaving Neverland: How the Michael Jackson Documentary Really Came About

Heidi Klum Poses Topless in Steamy Photos From Hong Kong

Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.