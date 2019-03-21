Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why Being a Good Mom "Has Nothing to Do With Age"

Jamie Lynn Spears has come a long way from her teenage years.

As pop culture fans will recall, the country singer and actress made headlines when she gave birth at 17 years old.

Fast-forward to today and the 27-year-old mother of two is opening up about those early years as a young mom.

"I don't feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that's because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room," she recalled in a new interview with Dopple. "I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about."