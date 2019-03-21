U.S. Figure Skater Accused of Slashing Teen Rival in Sports Scandal

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images; Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:09 AM
Koki Nagahama/Getty Images; Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union (ISU)/ISU via Getty Images
U.S. figure skater Mariah Bell has been accused of slashing Korean rival Lim Eun-soo in the leg with her skate during warm-ups at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships this week.
The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, March 20, while 22-year-old Bell and 16-year-old Lim were practicing for the event in Japan. Lim's management team, All That Sports, told the Straits Times that Lim had been skating close to the edge of the rink "as much as possible so as to not interfere with other skaters."
According to Lim's team, Bell allegedly came up from behind and kicked Lim in her left calf.
"It seems it was intentional, considering how Bell came from behind," Lim's management has claimed, adding that Bell had been bullying Lim, with who she shares a coach, prior to the collision.
Lim had to be treated and was later spotted with a bandage on her left calf. However, despite the injury, Lim was able to compete and ranked fifth in the Short Program, one spot ahead of Bell.
Stanislav Krasilnikov\TASS via Getty Images
On Thursday, the International Skating Union released a statement, saying that there is "no evidence" that Bell intended to harm Lim.
"The ISU has been made aware of a statement published on March 20 by All-That Sports, and subsequently by the Korea Skating Union on March 21 about an incident which happened between Ms. Mariah Bell and Ms. Eun Soo Lim, during their practice on March 20 at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships," the ISU statement begins. "The incident was verbally reported to the ISU by the Korean Team Leader however no formal complaint has been received."
"Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim," the statement continues. "The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution. The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?