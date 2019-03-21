Cardi B Is Trademarking Her Signature Saying "Okurrr"

Hands off Cardi B's slogan, okurrr!

It seems the Grammy-winning songstress wants the unique word...sound...catchphrase she made famous to officially belong to her because there's a new filing to trademark the slogan.

According to online records, the filing was done under the star's company, Washpoppin, Inc. on March 11. It seems the actress intends to trademark the phrase to use for "paper goods, namely paper cups and posters," as it is described in the filing.

An earlier filing for "Okurr" with one less "r" on Feb. 25 was for "clothing, namely, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely, hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, skirts, sweaters, undergarments."