Cardi B Is Trademarking Her Signature Saying "Okurrr"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Instagram

Instagram

Hands off Cardi B's slogan, okurrr!

It seems the Grammy-winning songstress wants the unique word...sound...catchphrase she made famous to officially belong to her because there's a new filing to trademark the slogan.

According to online records, the filing was done under the star's company, Washpoppin, Inc. on March 11. It seems the actress intends to trademark the phrase to use for "paper goods, namely paper cups and posters," as it is described in the filing. 

An earlier filing for "Okurr" with one less "r" on Feb. 25  was for "clothing, namely, T-shirts, sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shorts, jackets, footwear, headgear, namely, hats and caps, blouses, bodysuits, dresses, jumpsuits, leggings, skirts, sweaters, undergarments."

Photos

Cardi B's Greatest High-Fashion Moments

The slogan has essentially become synonymous with the star during her swift rise to global fame. During an appearance on The Tonight Show last year, she explained it sounds like "a cold pigeon in New York City." 

The phrase had reached a peak viral moment when it was a focal point of Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial. 

Guess all that's left to say is...okurrr!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cardi B , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

See Kelly Rowland Find Her Dream House on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Helen Mirren, John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, 2019 BraVo International Classical Music Awards

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown-Up at Award Show

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff's Home Targeted by Suspected Intruder

Mariah Bell, Lim Eun-soo, Eunsoo Lim

U.S. Figure Skater Accused of Slashing Teen Rival in Sports Scandal

Stassi Schroeder LADYGANG 110

Stassi Schroeder Sees a Nipple Hair for the First Time Thanks to the LADYGANG

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Stars Reveal Their Favorite Pilot Scenes

Schitt's Creek, Season Five

Eww, No! Which Schitt's Creek Character Will You Miss Most When It Ends?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.