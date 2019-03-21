Can the Project Runway Contestants Stop Freaking Out Long Enough to Handle the Latest Challenge?

Project Runway has had many out of this world challenges over the years, and now that the show is back on Bravo they're raising the stakes. In the exclusive preview below, the remaining 15 designers are shocked by the challenge presented by Karlie Kloss and Simon Huck.

The designers are so spooked when they enter their redesigned workroom complete with modified models sporting A. Human designs. What is A. Human? You've probably seen some of your favorite celebrities sporting some of the designs.

"A. Human is a futuristic fashion line comprised of body modifications," Huck tells the designers. "In this world, we ask one fundamental question: If you can change your body as easily as you can change your clothing, would you?"