Heidi Klum Poses Topless in Steamy Photos From Hong Kong Trip

Heidi Klum isn't afraid to show a little skin.

The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few photos from her trip to Hong Kong with fiancé Tom Kaulitz. One of the photos showed a topless Klum looking at the skyline while wearing nothing more than her black underwear. She also posted a few photos of her smiling beside her shirtless fiancé.

"JET LAG," she captioned the snapshots.

In addition, she shared a photo of her reflection in the window and wrote, "Good morning Hong Kong. I [heart] you."

It looks like Klum and Kaulitz have really been taking in the sights during their stay. The former America's Got Talent judge posted a few pictures of the couple enjoying a scenic boat ride and enjoying a sweet cuddle session. In addition, she shared a picture of herself wandering the streets and taking in city views.