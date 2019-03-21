Heidi Klum Poses Topless in Steamy Photos From Hong Kong Trip

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 5:58 AM
Heidi Klum isn't afraid to show a little skin.
The 45-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few photos from her trip to Hong Kong with fiancé Tom Kaulitz. One of the photos showed a topless Klum looking at the skyline while wearing nothing more than her black underwear. She also posted a few photos of her smiling beside her shirtless fiancé.
"JET LAG," she captioned the snapshots.
In addition, she shared a photo of her reflection in the window and wrote, "Good morning Hong Kong. I [heart] you."
It looks like Klum and Kaulitz have really been taking in the sights during their stay. The former America's Got Talent judge posted a few pictures of the couple enjoying a scenic boat ride and enjoying a sweet cuddle session. In addition, she shared a picture of herself wandering the streets and taking in city views.
To see more photos from their romantic getaway, check out the gallery.
The supermodel was all smiles as she looked lovingly at her fiancé.
"Good morning Hong Kong. I [Heart] U," she captioned the snapshot.
The couple posed for a picture while observing the skyline.
Article continues below
The two lovebirds cuddled up during their sailing adventure.
The former America's Got Talent judge was grinning from ear to ear during their boat ride.
Of course, the former Project Runway host looked stylish throughout the trip.
Article continues below
Klum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist certainly aren't afraid to show a little PDA. Back in December, she shared a photo of the duo snuggling in bed. The 29-year-old musician proposed to the former Project Runway host that same month—about seven months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at amfAR Gala Cannes.
While Klum has remained tight lipped on the wedding planning process, she revealed her kids will play a part in their big day.
"The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding!" she told UK's Closer magazine. "They'll be very involved in it all."
