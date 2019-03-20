Married at First Sight's Martha Looks Totally Different in Old Instagram Photos

Married at First Sight Australia bride Martha has never shied away from talking about her cosmetic surgery experiences.

"I like to look good and whatever it takes, so I've definitely had some plastic surgery," she told husband Michael during their MAFS honeymoon.

"Not going to lie, I've had my boobs done, I've had a nose job, I've had Botox, I've had a bit of filler. I've got fake nails, I've got my hair chemically straightened. It matters to me. I look good, I feel good."

Old Instagram photos on Martha's account (which has 198K followers and counting) show a different side to the makeup artist.