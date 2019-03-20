Married at First Sight's Martha Looks Totally Different in Old Instagram Photos

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 11:53 PM
Married at First Sight Australia bride Martha has never shied away from talking about her cosmetic surgery experiences.
"I like to look good and whatever it takes, so I've definitely had some plastic surgery," she told husband Michael during their MAFS honeymoon.
"Not going to lie, I've had my boobs done, I've had a nose job, I've had Botox, I've had a bit of filler. I've got fake nails, I've got my hair chemically straightened. It matters to me. I look good, I feel good."
Old Instagram photos on Martha's account (which has 198K followers and counting) show a different side to the makeup artist.
In a pic posted in July 2012 from a night out, she has visibly smaller lips and is missing her iconic contouring look. Meanwhile, a July 2013 snap shows Martha with a different brow shape and without her signature long nails.
The 30-year-old reality star has said she's only interested in slightly "tweaking" her look, rather than undergoing a complete makeover.
"Knowing that there's a line is important," Martha told 9Honey Celebrity in February. "You have to draw a line and I didn't actually have some major makeover. I just had some minor tweaking. On my Instagram and my Facebook, I still have photos of what I looked like before and a lot of people can't tell the difference. It's minor."
She added: "It's about not overdoing everything, and doing everything understated, and not being aggressive when it comes to changing your appearance."
Martha found herself at the centre of MAFS drama this week when her best friend Jessika decided to continue her affair with Dan.
Martha encouraged Jessika to give her relationship with Dan "a shot"—but also shared some concerns.
"I also feel like for me, as a girl, the only thing that I have a reservation about is that Tamara doesn't know," Martha warned. "If you tell Tamara and you re-enter with Dan, then no one can say s--t to you if you do that."
Married at First Sight Australia airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Nine.
