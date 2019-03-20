Too Afraid to See Us? Here's What Jordan Peele Has to Say About That

Horror movie fans are surely rejoicing that Jordan Peele's highly anticipated second film Us has finally arrived. It's hitting theaters almost exactly two years after Get Out, which awarded Peele with an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Chris Washington's (Daniel Kaluuya) unforgettable weekend at his girlfriend Rose Armitage's (Allison Williams) home as well as his journey into and escape from The Sunken Place have been etched into our minds for good after seeing it.

Us had a lot to live up to for Peele fans, and reviews are showing that it surely did just that. It already has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been given the stamp of approval by a fair share of critics.

While Us may look just as scary as Get Out, Peele has some tidbits of information for anyone too afraid to buy a ticket at the theater.

Peele chatted with E! News at the premiere on Tuesday night and discussed the film as well as why he loved working with its stars Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke. Peele hopes that moviegoers put their apprehension aside when strolling up to the theater because there is some light amid the frightening parts. "I think this is a scarier movie than Get Out, but I'm being told that people who don't like horror movies still like this movie," he told us. "I think the fun outweighs the scary."