Coachella Accessories to Absolutely Nail Your 2019 Festival Weekend

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

If you've ever been to Coachella, you already know that figuring out your festival outfits is a whole thing.

In regular life you can get away with wearing jeans and a tee, but Coachella is an alternate reality and no trend is too trendy and no outfit is too much. The phrase "the bigger the better" really rings true in this instance. So, no matter what you decide to wear, just know that accessories are a must.

From kaleidoscope glasses to metallic bum bags to lacy kimonos, trust us when we say these are the finishing touches your festival style is missing.

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Adidas Originals Iridescent Crossbody Bag

Yes, please, to this trendy hands-free option. 

BUY IT: $40 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Kaleidoscope Rainbow Prism Sunglasses

How cool will these look on your Instagram feed? 

BUY IT: $12 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

UO Lightweight Cover-Up

This casual top layer will score you some major fashion points. 

BUY IT: $39 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

James Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses

Neon aviators will block out all the haters. 

BUY IT: $149 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Beach Floppy Sun Hat

A floppy hat looks cute, but it's also practical for frolicking in the sun all day.

BUY IT: $20 at Amazon

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Multi Charm Sovereign Layered Necklace

Boho babes know that the layered necklace look is key to acheiving festival style. 

BUY IT: $16 $8 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

GlowMe USB Rechargeable LED Selfie Ring Light

You're already planning taking tons of selfies, so make sure they're lit—literally. 

BUY IT: $45 at Revolve

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Leila Eve Face Gems

Take your festival makeup to a new level with these face jewels. 

BUY IT: $6 $3 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Temporary Boho Metallic Henna Tattoos

Is there anything more fun than putting metallic temporary tattoos all over? 

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Icon Sunglasses Chain

Add a cool girl touch with a rad sunglasses chain. 

BUY IT: $18 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Madden Girl Belt Bag

A metallic belt bag is something you'll wear even after the festival is over. 

BUY IT: $20 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Tassle Overlay Midaxi Skirt

This fringe skirt is a fun way to dress up a concert tee. 

BUY IT: $32 $12 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Flat Zip Sunglass Case

When it gets dark out, store your sunnies in this stylish pouch. 

BUY IT: $8 at Urban Outfitters

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Heart Buckle and Charm Belt

If you're going to wear a belt, make it one with a heart buckle. 

BUY IT: $20 $10 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Adidas Originals Clear Festival Crossbody Bag

Haven't you heard? Clear bags are all the rage right now. 

BUY IT: $35 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Metallic Knit Beach Dress

A metallic knit dress is an ideal cover-up for by the pool or at the festival. 

BUY IT: $36 $18 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Festival Mac Jacket

As the weather cools down, this crisp white windbreaker should do the trick. 

BUY IT: $14 $7 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Betsey Johnson Round Heart Sunglasses

Heart eyes IRL—how cute!

BUY IT: $50 $15 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Patagonia Black Hole Belt Bag

The logo trend is in full force, so sport it via this sporty belt bag. 

BUY IT: $59 $49 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Sexy Lace Crochet Long Kimono

This will look great over any of your outfits.

BUY IT: $19 at Amazon

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Woven Flatform Sandals

Flatforms are a comfortable and chic festival footwear choice. 

BUY IT: $56 $28 at Boohoo

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

Anyone else want to start wearing this Adidas crossbody ASAP?

BUY IT: $30 $20 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Double Buckle Sliders

Slides are always an easy breezy option for festival season.

BUY IT: $36 $18 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

UO Anna Felt Panama Hat

A chic black hat will only add value to any outfit. 

BUY IT: $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Soft Straw Tote Bag

This straw bag is a timeless festival staple you won't be sorry you purchased. 

BUY IT: $34 $29 at Urban Outfitters

 

E-Comm: Accessories for Coachella

Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa for Festivals

An inflatable couch you can set up anywhere on the field? Yeah, count us in. 

BUY IT: $32 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

