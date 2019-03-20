Emma Roberts Is ''Exploring a Relationship'' With Garrett Hedlund After Evan Peters Split

This unfortunate news may sound like a plot-line out of American Horror Story, but it's true: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have called it quits for good.

A source close to Emma tells E! News that the famous pair "broke off their engagement," thus ending their 5-year relationship shortly after Valentine's Day. "They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," the insider shares. "Their split was a long time coming."

In the past, the "on and off" nature of their relationship has led to some violent confrontations, but the source says, "They are not on bad terms." However, according to the source, they are "definitely taking space from each other right now."

And the time apart seems to be helping Roberts get over the breakup since she is already dating Triple Frontier star Garrett Hedlund.