Mindy Kaling Heads to Netflix With Comedy Inspired By Her Childhood

Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 3:02 PM

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is heading to Netflix. 

The streaming site has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy inspired by Kaling's childhood, described as a story about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. 

Kaling will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Lang Fisher, who wrote for The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The project also finds Kaling reteaming with EP Howard Klein, who worked on The Office, The Mindy Project, and Parks and Recreation, as well as David Miner, known for 30 Rock and Master of None

"I'm joining the Netflix fam!" Kaling Tweeted. "[Lang Fisher] and I are working on a brand-new Netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. More coming soon!" 

Kaling has written about her relatable, awkward teen years in her books, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me and Other Concerns and Why Not Me? and it definitely seems like she's got a lot of material to work from. 

The currently untitled show is just the latest highly anticipated project for Kaling, who just debuted her critically acclaimed movie Late Night, starring Emma Thompson as a late night TV host and Kaling as one of her writers, at Sundance.

Plus, she's turning the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral into an anthology series at Hulu, all through her current deal at Universal TV. 

