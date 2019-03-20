Post Malone's "Wow" Music Video Features Your Favorite Dancing Viral Star

The viral Post Malone dancer had gotten himself the ultimate gig!

Earlier this month, a video of Mike Alancourt, a 43-year-old man gray bearded man from Florida, dancing to the rapper's new song "Wow" in a dance studio circulated online. Post was impressed by the viral clip, which later got Alancourt an invite to perform his routine on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a cameo in the rapper's actual music video for the track, which was released on Tuesday.

The rapper is seen traveling the world on tour in "Wow."

"And then this happened," reads a caption, before Alancourt is shown dancing by himself in a garden and later, in front of Post and his friends as they play beer pong.