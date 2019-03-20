The Office's Phyllis Smith and Leslie David Baker Reunite: See What the Cast Has Been Up to

There have been several Office reunions over the past few years. In November, main star Steve Carell reunited with Helms, Fisher and Ellie Kemper while hosting Saturday Night Live .

The two had also reunited back in December, along with fellow The Office alumni Jenna Fischer , Ed Helms , Angela Kinsey , Rainn Wilson , Brian Baumgartner , Oscar Nunez , Paul Lieberstein and Creed Bratton .

The actress had played Phyllis Vance and Baker played her colleague Stanley Hudson on The Office, which aired for nine seasons until 2013.

The Office alum Phyllis Smith reunited with former co-star Leslie David Baker on Tuesday at the red carpet premiere of Netflix's The OA Part II. Smith 67, plays Betty Broderick-Allen on the fantasy drama series.

Find out what the cast of The Office has been up to in recent years:

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Zach Woods (Gabe) What's he up to? Woods appears in The Post and has been popping up everywhere from Ghostbusters to Playing House and the HBO comedy Silicon Valley.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards Paul Lieberstein (Toby) What's he up to? Lieberstein was brought in as showrunner for Fox's Ghosted and also served as an executive producer on HBO's The Newsroom. He also wrote and directed the comedy movie Song of Back and Neck.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Oscar Nunez (Oscar) What's he up to? Nunez has appeared on Baywatch, Shameless, People of Earth and The 5th Quarter and recently shot the new series Mr. Iglesias.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Brian Baumgartner (Kevin) What's he up to? The actor has kept busy with roles on Hand of God, Good Behavior, Life in Pieces, and The Goldbergs.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Kate Flannery (Meredith) What's she up to? Flannery has appeared on shows such as All Night and Aussie Girl and has also voiced characters on Steven Universe and OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes. You can often see her performing in her musical comedy duo The Lampshades (which we highly recommend if you ever get a chance).

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Angela Kinsey (Angela) What's she up to? Kinsey appeared in the canceled Netflix series Haters Back Off and in 2018, had a recurring role on on Fresh Off the Boat. She also hosts a web baking series with her husband.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Leslie David Baker (Stanley) What's he up to? Leslie David Baker has been acting consistently since The Office wrapped, most recently popping up on Raven's Home and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He was in 2018's The Happytime Murders. He also portrays Rufus on Disney Junior's Puppy Dog Pals.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images B.J. Novak (Ryan) What's he up to? He appeared on 2016's The Founder, The Mindy Project, and The Newsroom, and also played himself on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Ellie Kemper (Erin) What's she up to? Oh nothing, just starring in her very own critically acclaimed Netflix show called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She also does some cartoon voices on shows like Sofia the First and movies such as The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel. She also penned the book My Squirrel Days.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Craig Robinson (Darryl) What's he up to? Several movies and roles on Fox's canceled Ghosted, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton) What's he up to? More than you might realize. He's been working steadily as an actor since The Office ended, and he currently had a couple movies in which he played "Quarrelsome Saloon Guy Town 2" and "Cowboy Guy."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Ed Helms (Andy) What's he up to? Helms appeared in the Hangover movies and the 2013 remake of Vacation, and does TV work as well.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media Mindy Kaling (Kelly) What's she up to? Her show The Mindy Project aired from 2012 to 2017. She also starred in Champions on NBC, and the movie Ocean's Eight, and co-created a Four Weddings and Funeral series for Hulu, set to premiere in 2019.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Phyllis Smith (Phyllis) What's she up to? The second season of The OA began filming in January, and since she was in every episode of season one, we can only assume she'll be in every episode of season two.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Rainn Wilson (Dwight) What's he up to? He was in a couple of episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, and appears on the upcoming series Utopia.

REX/ Shutterstock Jenna Fischer (Pam) What's she up to? She has an ABC show called Splitting Up Together that's in its second season.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP John Krasinski (Jim) What's he up to? A Quiet Place was a huge hit and a sequel is in the works, and he has the Jack Ryan series for Amazon.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX Shutterstock Steve Carell (Michael) What's he up to? Steve Carell just signed on to star in the untitled Apple drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. On the big screen, where he's spent much of his time post-The Office, he has Beautiful Boy and Welcome to Marwen.