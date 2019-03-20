David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Baby Girl After 3 Miscarriages

David Henrie is counting his big blessing. 

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced the birth of his child, daughter Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie, late Tuesday while reflecting on the hardships he and his wife Maria Cahill faced before her. 

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I... and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials. I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be," the actor wrote online. "See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters... Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

As the actor continued, he explained how the two overcame such great loss. 

"While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together! We stayed faithful to that conviction and had a little help from @franciscus," the star continued. "The reason Pia's middle name is Francesca is because I personally asked pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby. He took our hands, held them together, said a special blessing, then looked up and told me not to worry that a baby would be coming - that was pretty much exactly nine months ago." Henrie also shared a photo of himself meeting Pope Francis

Back in September 2018, the couple learned they were expecting a baby girl via a gender reveal party. 

The star's touching story was met with well wishes online, including from celebrity friends like Patrick Schwarzeneggerand Jerry O'Connell.

"For all those who are struggling #pray #hope and #dontworry!!" the new dad concluded. "Always."

Congratulations to the new parents!

