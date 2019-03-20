The Real Story Behind Those Photos of Married at First Sight’s Mick and Tamara

Married at First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of partner swapping.

When Mick was spotted with his arm around Tamara during her birthday celebrations in Melbourne last week, photographs of the pair sparked dating rumours.

But MAFS groom Mark told E! News that no one should jump to conclusions about his co-stars—who are definitely not dating.

"I actually saw Tamara yesterday," the ex-army officer said. "I spoke to her and she said there's nothing there. We're all pretty good friends out of this and we've all been in that weird toxic bubble for a long period of time, so you do form quite close bonds. Putting your arm around each other—I think people read too much into it, to be honest."