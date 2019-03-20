EXCLUSIVE!

The Real Story Behind Those Photos of Married at First Sight’s Mick and Tamara

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 12:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Married at First Sight Australia

Nine

Married at First Sight Australia has seen its fair share of partner swapping.

When Mick was spotted with his arm around Tamara during her birthday celebrations in Melbourne last week, photographs of the pair sparked dating rumours.

But MAFS groom Mark told E! News that no one should jump to conclusions about his co-stars—who are definitely not dating.

"I actually saw Tamara yesterday," the ex-army officer said. "I spoke to her and she said there's nothing there. We're all pretty good friends out of this and we've all been in that weird toxic bubble for a long period of time, so you do form quite close bonds. Putting your arm around each other—I think people read too much into it, to be honest."

Read

The Truth About Cam’s Emotional Married at First Sight Breakdown

Married at First Sight Australia

Nine

Speaking to 97.3's Bianca, Mike and Bob on Tuesday, Tamara also confirmed she and Mick were not in a relationship.

"No, we're not. We're just friends," she said. "I get along with males 10 times better than I do females, so I am friends with a lot of male cast members of that show."

Two contestants who have swapped from their official partners are Jessika and Dan, who secretly hooked up on MAFS and have been spotted together after filming.

While Mark doesn't "condone" Jess and Dan's affair, he told E! News he has no ill will for the pair.  

"I like Dan. I didn't have a lot to do with Jess during the entire experience. She was off doing her own thing with Martha quite a bit," he said. "If they're still together and they're still making it work, good on them. I hope they last."

This week, Mark himself was at the centre of MAFS rumours after Jessika told Ning that he had ulterior motives for being in the experiment.

As Jessika claimed, "Mick and Mark have both said after this experiment ends they're going to go and f--k a whole bunch of bitches."

Read

Married at First Sight’s Elizabeth Has Totally Changed Her Look

But Mark told E! News that Jessika made up the allegations "as a cover" for her infidelity.

"It's definitely made up, there's no doubt about that," the 41-year-old said. "Mick and I spent a lot of time together during the experiment. We would have beers most days and would tell a few stories about our shenanigans back in the day. He's probably gone back to [Jessika] and said a few things.

"Obviously last night she was trying to get herself out of a tricky situation. But no, I definitely never said anything like that."

Mark teased that Tuesday night's scandal will be resolved this week.

"There's no shortage of drama on this show," he told E! News. "There are things that are revealed. There is ownership taken over the next couple of episodes, which is nice. It's good to have everything on the table."

E! News reached out to Tamara and Mick for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , Australia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jessica Graf, Cody Nickson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Big Brother's Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Their First Child—Find Out Her Sweet Name!

Ksenija Lukich, TRESemme

How to Recreate Ksenija Lukich’s Perfect Red Carpet Waves

This Is Us

This Is Us' Most Ridiculous Decision Was Making Randall Take This City Councilman Job

Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z

Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Halsey and More to Headline Woodstock's 50th Anniversary Festival

Ariana Grande, costumes

Why Ariana Grande Is ''Committed to Positivity in Her Life''

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

The Truth About Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle's Friendship

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Miley Cyrus Says She's ''Ready to Party'' As She Sunbathes in the Nude

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.