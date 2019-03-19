Channing Tatum's Surprising New Hairstyle Is Giving Us Major Eminem Vibes

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 1:23 PM

Channing Tatum, New Hair

Instagram

Will the real Channing Tatum please stand up?!

The Hollywood star is kissing his famous brunette hair goodbye, and saying hello to a surprising blonde 'do.

Like Zac Efron, Chris Messina and Maluma before him, the Hail, Caesar actor is fully embracing his blonde strands and new haircut.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old star surprises his 17.1 million followers with a jaw-dropping lewk.

"Bad idea? Haha," the Logan Lucky actor captions his selfie, alongside a poll that says, "yes, no."

While Tatum doesn't disclose if his followers voted in favor of his new 'do, he does follow-up his previous Insta Story with a simple statement: "Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So..."

It's safe to say the Magic Mike star looks totally unrecognizable with his platinum blonde strands and buzz cut. In fact, he looks like another celebrity from the early aughts.

The Hollywood star's hairstyle is giving us major Eminem vibes.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

Many remember the 46-year-old rapper's song and music video, "Stan," mainly because it coined the millennial term, stan.

Eminem, Channing Tatum, New Hair

Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

However, in that era (the late '90s and early 2000s), Eminem was also known for rocking a blonde buzz cut.

In 2000, the "Lose Yourself" rapper won Music Video of the Year at The Source Hip Hop Music Awards. If you look closely at the images above, both Tatum and Eminem look like twins!

While many haven't put two-and-two together, the Magic Mike XXL actor's fans are certainly loving his new 'do.

One user perfectly summed up everyone's thoughts on Twitter, writing, "Ok I voted yes because dammmnn."

It's unclear if Channing made the switch to blonde hair out-of-the-blue or if it's for an upcoming movie role. Either way, it looks like he's enjoying his "bad idea."

