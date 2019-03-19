Kelly Clarkson and More Stars Added to 2019 ACM Awards Performers List

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson is joining Country Music's Party of the Year.

The Academy of Country Music announced its next wave of performers on Tuesday and revealed the "Love So Soft" singer would be taking the stage.

Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile and Eric Church are also set to perform as are Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McByrde.

These artists join a star-studded lineup. Earlier this month, The Academy revealed Miranda LambertMaren MorrisThomas RhettChris Stapleton and George Strait are set to perform. Brothers OsborneKane Brown, and Little Big Town are planning to take the stage, as well.

Still, they're not the only ones set to sing. Reba McEntire, who is also serving as host, will perform during the award show as will Jason Aldean, who is also receiving ACM's Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award.

Read

2019 ACM Awards Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

To see a full list of the nominees, click here.

 

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 ACM Awards , Awards , Kelly Clarkson , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Offset Shares the Cutest Video of Cardi B Gushing Over Daughter Kulture

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand House Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Lil Xan's Pregnant Fiancée Claps Back at "Jealous" Social Media Trolls

Bachelorette, Conestants, Cameron A, Connor S

What We Know About The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Makes First Solo Outing With Queen Elizabeth II

Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

James Corden, Tonys

James Corden to Host the 2019 Tony Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.