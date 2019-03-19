Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Comes to Terms With Jon Snow

However, with the eighth and final season, Harington said, "I know who this is now, and I'm at peace with who this is. I just got a feeling that it's the most satisfied I will be with my work as Jon Snow."

Harington said he used to read reviews, but stopped around season three of the hit HBO series.

"My memory is always ‘the boring Jon Snow.' And that got to me after a while, because I was like, ‘I love him. He's mine and I love playing him.' Some of those words that were said about it stuck in my craw about him being less entertaining, less showy," he said.