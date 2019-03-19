Toy Story 4 Releases First Full-Length Trailer: Watch the Emotional Sneak Peek Here

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 6:33 AM

Toy Story 4

Pixar

"You've got a friend in me" is how the old song goes.

While it's been over two decades since fans first heard the time-honored tune, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang proved its message still holds true in the new Toy Story 4 trailer.

Disney's Pixar released a sneak peek for the new film on Tuesday.

The new trailer opens up with everyone's favorite sheriff introducing the crew to Forky—a utensil-turned-toy created by their new owner Bonnie.

"Forky is the most important toy to Bonnie right now," Woody explains. "We all have to make sure nothing happens to him."

However, Forky doesn't seem up for living life as a toy and things take a turn during a road trip. As Woody comes to the rescue, and comes across old friends like Bo Peep and new friends like carnival toys Ducky and Bunny, he starts to reevaluate this own life as a toy.

"Sometimes change can be good," Bo Peep says in the trailer.

Do Forky and Woody make it back to Bonnie? Does Buzz Lightyear help his friend? Fans will just have to wait until this summer to find out. One thing for sure, the movie looks like it will be pretty emotional.

"On the road of life, there are old friends, new friends and stories that change you," the trailer reads.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

Watch the video to get a sneak peek.

The movie hits theaters June 21.

