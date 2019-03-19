Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Pack on the PDA After Movie Premiere

For Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, it was a night out sealed with a smooch.

It seems the flames are still burning for the SNL comedian and The Widow actress considering they were spotted out once again together on Monday night in Hollywood. The pair held hands as they left the iconic Whiskey A Go Go nightclub, where an after-party was held for The Dirt premiere, Netflix's upcoming film about Mötley Crüe. Davidson, who has a role in the film, posed for photographers earlier in the night in honor of the movie's debut at the ArcLight Hollywood. Beckinsale reportedly attended separately with friends.

While the comedian went solo on the red carpet, the actor was not alone as he later locked hands with the famed actress.