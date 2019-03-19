The Best Twitter Reactions to Married at First Sight’s Dramatic Girls' Night

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 3:55 AM
Nine
There ain't no party like a Married at First Sight Australia party.
The MAFS brides and grooms were sent out for a night on the town without their significant others on Tuesday's episode—and boy was there drama.
"I actually hope the girls are going to have a few drinks and just let some secrets fly because I love the gossip," Tamara said while getting ready, perfectly predicting what would happen next.
During the boys' night shenanigans, Michael decided to keep quiet about Jessika and Dan's affair, but Cam suspected something wasn't quite right.
When the ex-cricketer asked Dan if he had "thoughts or feelings" for any other participant, the car salesman replied, "I think his missus is f--king hot as f--k," while pointing at Mick.
Mick's reaction to the situation? "That's a bit how ya going," he told the producers.
But while Dan admitted his attraction to Jessika, he blatantly lied about their hookup. As expected, Twitter had some very strong thoughts about the situation:
JUST. TELL. THEM. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Mrsdk4X8Rz— ✨Alexandra Popovic✨ (@VIPVirtualSols) March 19, 2019
Narrator: “Michael now has something to confess.”— Just Me (@tiredbearr) March 19, 2019
Me: Oh finally, the truth’s going to come out.
Michael: “I can now put on false eyelashes.” #MAFS pic.twitter.com/P2IXzQPrjF
The big reveal. Michael helps Martha put her fake eyelashes on #mafs pic.twitter.com/94stbZuAAs— Merryn Porter (@Merryn_Porter) March 19, 2019
Michael, the shirt you were wearing was actually a lot better than that yellow floral shirt your wife asked you to wear. 😂 #mafs— SYA (@stef_y_a) March 19, 2019
Dan’s shirt #mafs pic.twitter.com/En9CyHUh1k— Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) March 19, 2019
Meanwhile, the women traded stories and secrets over margaritas (or red wine through a straw, in Tamara's case).
When Tamara grilled Jessika about her feelings for Dan, Jessika denied their affair. "Look yeah, I find Dan very attractive," Jessika conceded. "I think he's an amazing guy. But no."
She then did a classic switcheroo and turned the attention on Mark and Mick, alleging the pair had bragged about all the sex they'd have with "a whole bunch of bitches" after MAFS.
Here's how the Twiterverse reacted:
How can you sit there and look another woman in the eyes, and listen to her talk about her husband and her feelings towards him, while you know full well you’re having an affair with said husband, and you’re the reason they’re having issues? #MAFS— Melissa (@melwaysx) March 19, 2019
Martha doesn’t get sucked into the drama...she fuels the drama and then sets it on fire. #mafs #mafsau. pic.twitter.com/hWzq7a75Ba— Hero (@hierohero1) March 19, 2019
Jessika and Martha have just set women back about 47 years with their trashy high school rom com bully behaviour. Seriously #MAFS I’m having a really bad time. pic.twitter.com/MmGae0qKZI— Eliza Barr (@ElizaJBarr) March 19, 2019
JESS AND MARTHA.... officially on Australia’s SH*T LIST!!!! #mafs pic.twitter.com/vQam7TlxT8— MellyMiu (@MelyK83) March 19, 2019
Ines ‘I’ll be the most hated girl on this show’— Murray Conallin (@MConallin) March 19, 2019
Jess ‘hold my beer’ #MAFS
So the “big drama” is that nothing actually happens and no one exposes Jessika and Dan’s cheating? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/KLOt5lilEr— Hero (@hierohero1) March 19, 2019
