The Truth About Cam’s Emotional Married at First Sight Breakdown

The Married at First Sight Australia drama is taking a toll on some constants—especially Jules and Cam.

To catch you up to speed: last week's fiery dinner party and commitment ceremony saw Jessika clash with Cyrell and Tamara about her intentions with intruder Dan. Plus, Mick was forced to stay in the experiment for yet another week when Jessika decided to remain (just so she could continue her secret hookups with Dan).

On Monday's episode, Cam and Jules both broke down in tears after the "emotionally draining" events.

"I just feel so worn down from all the drama," Jules told the cameras, while her ex-cricketer husband explained, "Jules is my priority, without doubt, so I've got to make sure she's okay."

In a piece to camera, Cam began to explain, "We've probably never even…" before he burst into tears and collapsed into his wife's arms.