See Hannah Brown's Stunning First Night Look on The Bachelorette

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 1:37 PM
Hannah Brown's journey on The Bachelorette is well underway!
During last week's season finale of The Bachelor, Alabama Hannah was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette. After talking to host Chris Harrison about taking on the title, Hannah met the first five men competing for her heart. The 24-year-old even gave on her first rose to contestant Cam, who impressed Hannah with his rap skills.
Over the weekend, Miss Alabama USA 2018 continued her journey to find love at the iconic Bachelor Mansion.
"Limo time!!!" Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, tweeted on Saturday, indicating that it was time for Hannah to meet all of the contestants.
Fleiss went on to share a gorgeous photo of Hannah in her first night look, a shimmering floor-length dress, complete with a very high slit.
"Wow! #TheBachelorette," Fleiss captioned the photo.
Good choice!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7liRhxekM1— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 18, 2019
He also posted a photo of Hannah on social media on Monday, writing, "Good choice!!!"
The new Bachelorette star appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained what she's looking for in her future husband.
"They gotta be good looking," Hannah shared with host Ellen DeGeneres. "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."
Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres May 13 on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?