Dax Shepard Dishes Out Free Sex Advice for All You Nervous Parents Out There

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 18, 2019 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dax Shepard

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Let's talk about sex, baby!

It's no secret that Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell are open and honest with their kids about love and relationships.

After all, the couple admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they tried to have the "bird and the bees" talk with their daughter Lincoln at five years old.

But in a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast with guest Gwyneth Paltrow, Dax opened up about his mindset as his kids grow older.

"It's funny because I tell myself I have a narrative I'm spinning about how I'm going to be as a father of two daughters," he explained. "Currently, I'm of the opinion, I'm super pro sex. I am anti having sex to get approval.  I am anti having sex to get someone to like you or to gain status in a social circle but if my daughters are horny and they have decided they want to have sex, I am very pro sex."

Photos

Stars Who Overshare About Their Sex Lives

Gwyneth was quick to agree that she identifies herself as pro sex. She also believes her long-time friend is very careful when it comes to parenting.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Dax Shepard

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

"You're a really thoughtful father," she shared. "I'm always so impressed with how intentional you are of your parenting."

Just a few minutes before, Dax also recalled the moment he lost his virginity. As it turns out, he had the unforgettable experience when he was in the seventh grade.

"I lost my virginity intentionally to 'Love My Way' by The Psychedelic Furs in the basement of my house," he shared. "Luckily, we got right to the action and I did not make it to the chorus and then I was just very confused."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

"I was terribly young. I was in seventh grade and she was in ninth grade so I was 12 or 13," he added.

When Gwyneth heard the confession, she couldn't help but ask the obvious question. "Who has sex in seventh grade?" she inquired.

"I was also 5' 11". I was ready to do it," Dax explained. We'd tell you more details, but you have to listen to the entire episode for yourself online now.

Dax also appeared on the latest episode of The Goop podcast where he discussed a variety of topics with Gwyneth including raising children with strong self-esteem.

"I think you and I would both agree that modeling that is way more effective than talking. It is much more of a journey for me as it is for them," the actor explained. "Every single kid sees their parents fight, but almost no kid sees their parents make up. You fight publicly and you make up in the bedroom. To get that in front of them, is hard and so much vulnerability. We make a point, we will start to make up in the bedroom and go ‘oh f--k I don't want to either, but let's go do this in front of the kids.' We make up in front of them."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Dax Shepard , Sex , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Isn't Crazy About a Saved by the Bell Reboot—But Don't Blame Dustin Diamond

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson Returns to Fox as the Bride in a Wedding-Centered Pilot

Janice Freeman, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Tears Up While Honoring Janice Freeman at Memorial Service

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Travis Scott Literally Keeps Kylie Jenner Close to His Heart Amid Cheating Rumors

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

See Hannah Brown's Stunning First Night Look on The Bachelorette

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

Refresh Your Home With 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

The Fix

The Fix Is Not Exactly Marcia Clark's Story, But She's Having a Very Good Time Telling It

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.