Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are a California Dream in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Poster

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are taking you back to 1969.

The two A-listers gave fans a glimpse at old school Hollywood on Monday with the release of their new movie poster for Once Upon a Time a Time in Hollywood.

In the new movie art, Pitt, who plays stunt double Cliff Booth, poses in a cool pair of blue jeans and a sunny, yellow shirt. Meanwhile, DiCaprio, who plays actor Rick Dalton, looks off into the distance while donning a leather jacket.

This wasn't the first time fans had gotten a sneak peek of the new film. Moviegoers got their first look at the Oscar winners' new roles back in June with the release of a new photo.

The movie, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set in Los Angeles back in 1969. In the movie, DiCaprio plays a washed-up actor from a Western TV series while Pitt plays his longtime stunt double. The characters struggle to find the same level of Hollywood success they found earlier in their careers. However, DiCaprio's character just so happens to have a very famous neighbor—Sharon Tate, who is played by Margot Robbie in the film.